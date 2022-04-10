Mentor Capital (MNTR) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mentor Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mentor Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mentor Capital Competitors 269 978 859 17 2.29

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.77%. Given Mentor Capital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mentor Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mentor Capital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mentor Capital $6.01 million -$270,000.00 -2.50 Mentor Capital Competitors $140.65 million $118.05 million 5.57

Mentor Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mentor Capital. Mentor Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mentor Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mentor Capital -4.54% -13.51% -5.86% Mentor Capital Competitors -38.10% -17.27% -8.30%

Risk and Volatility

Mentor Capital has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mentor Capital’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Mentor Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Mentor Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mentor Capital, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies. The firm specializes in pre-IPO investments in Cannabis companies. In case of shelf IPO's, the firm prefers to invest in companies with sales greater than $40 million. It prefers to take significant position in its portfolio companies. The firm invests only in companies that have earnings. Mentor Capital, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Ramona, California.

