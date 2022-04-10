Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after purchasing an additional 196,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GD traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.49. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $180.88 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

