Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $263.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,123. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.42.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

