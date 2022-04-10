MetaHash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $658,210.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $13.72 million and $658,210.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00046499 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.47 or 0.07609327 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,166.52 or 1.00128443 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,358,299,629 coins and its circulating supply is 3,187,600,602 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

