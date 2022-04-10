MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320,157 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of MetLife worth $138,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

NYSE MET traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,954,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

