Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,695 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.2% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $296.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.99 and its 200-day moving average is $311.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

