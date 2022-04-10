Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Market Cap Tops $29.74 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for $26.46 or 0.00061383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $29.74 million and approximately $528.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00046499 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.47 or 0.07609327 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,166.52 or 1.00128443 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

