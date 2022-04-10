MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Receives $20.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MIXT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,465,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,914 and sold 312,795 shares valued at $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MIXT stock remained flat at $$11.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,411. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.89. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

