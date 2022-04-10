Mizuho Cuts SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $14.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SOFI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

