Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $21,535.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.93 or 0.00558611 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.