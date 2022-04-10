Morgan Stanley Raises Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $200.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $184.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.15. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

