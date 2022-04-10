Morgan Stanley Trims Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Target Price to $360.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.65.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $269.41 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,669,000 after buying an additional 46,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

