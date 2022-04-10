Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.59. 4,548,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,899. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.43 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.