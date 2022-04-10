Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,404 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $36,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.65. 5,913,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457,315. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

