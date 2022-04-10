Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $589,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,096 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 154.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,355,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,224,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,134. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

