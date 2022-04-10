Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.91. 1,502,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,300. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.52.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

