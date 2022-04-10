Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,469 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

