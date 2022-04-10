National Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,708 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,984,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,479,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,523,000 after purchasing an additional 533,785 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 244,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 178,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,218,000 after purchasing an additional 130,361 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

NYSE:BEP opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $43.94.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

