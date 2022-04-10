National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,221 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,038 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 101.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,240,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,804 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,507,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,635 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

