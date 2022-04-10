National Asset Management Inc. Sells 288 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,917,000 after purchasing an additional 71,360 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of CFO stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $74.00. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $68.28 and a 52 week high of $78.15.
