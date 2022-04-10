National Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Aterian worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aterian by 327.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,883 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Aterian by 183.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 488,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aterian by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 306,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aterian by 48.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 135,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATER. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $4.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.71. Aterian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $31.21.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

