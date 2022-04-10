National Bank of Canada FI Invests $44,000 in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETHO. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

ETHO stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $66.43.

