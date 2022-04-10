National Bank of Canada FI Invests $49,000 in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 782 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,476,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,316,000 after purchasing an additional 153,091 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in M/I Homes by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in M/I Homes by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,401 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in M/I Homes by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MHO opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.50 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

