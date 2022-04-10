National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) to report $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

NSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NSA traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 671,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,493. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

