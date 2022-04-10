Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

NTCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 86.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTCO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.33. 1,897,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,898. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

