Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

