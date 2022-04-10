Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives $12.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

NLLSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLLSF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 11,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,687. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. It produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.