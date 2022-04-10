Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDSGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

NRDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 84,900 shares of company stock worth $852,925 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nerdwallet stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.30. 128,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,319. Nerdwallet has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nerdwallet will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nerdwallet Company Profile

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

