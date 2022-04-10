New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Raised to $49.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.86 and a beta of 1.57.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $11,655,972.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy (Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.