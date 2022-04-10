Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST) Trading Down 0.2%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 9,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 23,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBST. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 411.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 251,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 201,905 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,944,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,527,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 639.7% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 173,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 378,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 146,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.