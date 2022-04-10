Newscrypto Price Down 26% Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $37.17 million and $2.45 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

