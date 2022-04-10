Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Nimiq (NIM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $29.23 million and approximately $730,435.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,216.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.06 or 0.07587156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.62 or 0.00262035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.10 or 0.00758225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00095168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.68 or 0.00560634 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.58 or 0.00380377 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,766,395,637 coins and its circulating supply is 9,199,395,637 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

