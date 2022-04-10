Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $107.88 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.15.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $8,482,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 708,771 shares of company stock worth $81,302,778. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

