NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,778,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,772,000 after buying an additional 622,801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,514,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,876,000 after buying an additional 114,713 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,751,000 after buying an additional 3,389,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,024,000 after buying an additional 908,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after buying an additional 68,504 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

