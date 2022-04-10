Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Receives $36.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NYXH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYXH. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,542,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,797,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,646,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

NYXH remained flat at $$18.53 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

