Oak Family Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,827,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,070,000 after purchasing an additional 423,990 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,871,000 after purchasing an additional 201,579 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,540,000 after purchasing an additional 143,085 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 467.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 125,747 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QDEL traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.20. The stock had a trading volume of 557,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,946. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.53. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

