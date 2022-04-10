Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 14.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

OTLY opened at 4.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of 6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of 8.94. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 4.35 and a 12 month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,141 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,570,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,650,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,823 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

