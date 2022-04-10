OAX (OAX) Market Cap Achieves $8.88 Million

OAX (OAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. OAX has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $137,045.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

