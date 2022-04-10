Ofer Segev Sells 1,500 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.29. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
