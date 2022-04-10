OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMNIQ Corp. is a provider of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, as well as access control applications. OMNIQ Corp. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Shares of OMNIQ stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. OMNIQ has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

OMNIQ ( OTCMKTS:OMQS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.87 million during the quarter. OMNIQ had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,742.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that OMNIQ will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OMNIQ stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of OMNIQ at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

