OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives $3.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OCX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Cavan M. Redmond acquired 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 50,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 121,500 shares of company stock worth $152,400. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in OncoCyte by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.82. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.25.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

