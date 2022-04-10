ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONEOK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.95. ONEOK posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,981. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $72.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

