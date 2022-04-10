Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ontrak from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ontrak by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 485,905 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ontrak by 979.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 474,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 430,979 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Ontrak by 8,831.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 326,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ontrak by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,176,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTRK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 170,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,968. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Ontrak has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $41.65.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.09). Ontrak had a negative net margin of 44.15% and a negative return on equity of 47.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

