OpenOcean Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.54 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.0903 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $13.54 million and $2.52 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00045744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.59 or 0.07581061 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,660.02 or 0.99768278 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

