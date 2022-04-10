Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Teradata worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Teradata by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 32,555 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 24.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Bank of America increased their price target on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $961,106.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. 779,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

