Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,105 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 17.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.75. 131,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.42. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

