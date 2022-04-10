Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 433 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.27. 599,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,769. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

