Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 75,087 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of LKQ worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $45.57. 1,439,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,648. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

LKQ Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.