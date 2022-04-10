Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 466,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after buying an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 40,909 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

WCN traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,079. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.66 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.