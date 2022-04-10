Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.20 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 94.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Centene by 15.4% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Centene by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,331. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $89.79.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.